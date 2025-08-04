NHF Approves $624 Million to Upgrade Health Centres

The National Health Fund (NHF) Board has approved $624 million for continuous upgrading and refurbishing of health centres across the island, says Deputy Chairman of the agency, Michael Stern.

In a recent interview with JIS News, he said the projects will be done under the Government’s Operation Refresh initiative, to ensure that the primary healthcare facilities are in the best condition to offer quality service to persons at the community level.

Mr. Stern said under the Refresh programme, the centres are expected to offer improved service to the patients.

He told JIS News that during a recent retreat of the NHF Board, they went through many projects and approved them, so that the Regions can go to tender with them.

“The tender process will now start for all those, because we are seeing an increase in the number of persons going to health centres, because they are comfortable just like the hospital, and trained personnel are in them to attend to the patients,” Mr. Stern said.

Approximately 40 health centres have benefited from upgrades over the last five years, which include adding more doctors, more nurses and providing more services.

The NHF is an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, with a mission to provide funding for specified healthcare benefits, health promotion, health projects, and pharmacy services in a sustainable, efficient, and customer-centric environment, with the ultimate vision of eliminating financial barriers to healthcare.