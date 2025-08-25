NFA Urges Fishers to Prioritise Safety While at Sea

Chief Executive Officer of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr. Gavin Bellamy, has called on fishers to prioritise their safety while carrying out daily activities.

Speaking during the recent handover ceremony of boats and engines at the NFA’s Black River office in St. Elizabeth, Dr. Bellamy urged fishers to use the equipment responsibly and to prioritise safety at sea.

He noted that the vessels and engines, provided under the Government’s Fisheries Production Incentive Programme, are intended to boost productivity, enhance safety at sea, and promote long-term sustainability within the fisheries sector.

“Fishers, you are the backbone of our blue economy,” Dr. Bellamy emphasised, while urging them to license their vessels and take advantage of available insurance options.

The Fisheries Production Incentive Programme, introduced in fiscal year 2025/26, is a five-year initiative designed to modernise the fisheries sector, strengthen food security, and empower young fishers.

The initial rollout supports fishers across 20 fishing beaches islandwide, including Galleon, Parottee, and Billy’s Bay in St. Elizabeth, as well as Gilling’s Gully and Bluefields in Westmoreland.

The initiative forms part of broader Government efforts to strengthen Jamaica’s blue economy, with plans to expand the programme to 40 boats next year, upgrade fisheries infrastructure such as the Black River Fish Market, and develop a fuel access model to make energy more affordable and accessible for fishers.