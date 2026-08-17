NFA Urges Fishers to Have Required Documents Ready for Licence Applications

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is encouraging fishers and vessel operators to ensure they have all the required documentation when submitting licence applications.

The appeal comes as the Authority works to clear a backlog of approximately 300 applications currently awaiting processing.

Director of Licensing and Registration, Kemeisha Harrison-Plummer, said the timely submission of all required documents is essential for the successful processing of both fishing and vessel licence applications.

“For the fishing licence, the applicant needs a current ID (identification)… government-issued ID… or if it is a renewal, their fishing ID and a passport-size picture. Depending on the type of licence that you will be doing, the requisite fee will apply, because we have industrial, we have recreational, and we have artisanal fishers. The fee will apply based on the category of fishers. So, both your ID and a passport-size picture… those are the main documents that you will need,” she told JIS News.

Fishers are also being urged to remain accessible by phone, as NFA Extension Officers may need to contact them during the application review process.

Mrs. Harrison-Plummer explained that whenever issues arise with an application, the NFA team makes every effort to contact the fisher or vessel operator directly.

She noted that when applicants do not provide the requested supporting documents or information within a reasonable timeframe, it can slow the processing of applications and contribute to backlogs.

Fishers who have submitted licence applications and wish to check on their status are encouraged to contact Mrs. Harrison-Plummer at 876-509-0999 for assistance.