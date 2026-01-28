Next Phase of Jamaica Music Museum Development to Be Announced in Reggae Month

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, will make an announcement during Reggae Month outlining the next steps in the development of the Jamaica Music Museum.

“We are in the final stages of a discussion with… the largest Reggae record company in the world to collaborate with us in developing the Jamaica Music Museum. We broke ground, and we are now moving to the stage where we know we can fund the development of this museum,” Ms. Grange said.

She was speaking during Tuesday’s (January 27) sitting of the House of Representatives where she provided an update on Reggae Month activities.

Ground was broken by the Minister in September 2025 for the state‑of‑the‑art museum, which will be constructed at the corner of East Street and Tower Street in downtown Kingston, on premises owned by the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ).

Reggae Month will be observed in February, with more than 60 events registered with the Reggae Month Secretariat for this year’s celebrations.

The Month will officially commence on Sunday, February 1, with a church service at Fellowship Tabernacle, 2 Fairfield Avenue, Kingston.

Later that day, the nation will pay tribute to the late Crown Prince of Reggae, Dennis Emmanuel Brown, at National Heroes Park.

The annual Bob Marley Tribute Concert will be staged at Emancipation Park on February 6, featuring a special appearance by Stephen Marley.

The full schedule of Reggae Month activities is available on the Reggae Jamaica App, which is free to download from both the App Store and Google Play.