National Honour & Award – October 2024

Newly Renovated Catherine Hall Health Centre Reopened

By: Serena Grant, October 31, 2024
Health & Wellness
Newly Renovated Catherine Hall Health Centre Reopened
Photo: Serena Grant
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third right), unveils a plaque commemorating the official reopening of the newly renovated Catherine Hall Health Centre in St. James on October 25. Also participating are (from left) Regional Director, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), St. Andrade Sinclair; Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay and Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford; Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte; Public Health Nurse at the facility, Lisa Hunter, and Parish Manager, St. James Public Health Department, Lennox Wallace.
Newly Renovated Catherine Hall Health Centre Reopened
Photo: Serena Grant
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left), listens as Public Health Nurse at the Catherine Hall Health Centre in St. James, Lisa Hunter (right), highlights features of the newly renovated facility during a tour, following its official reopening on October 25. Also touring are (from left) Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, and Parish Manager, St. James Public Health Department, Lennox Wallace.

The Full Story

The newly renovated Catherine Hall Health Centre in St. James was officially reopened by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on October 25.

The facility was rehabilitated at a cost of some $57 million under the Government’s ‘Operation Refresh’ Programme, spearheaded by the National Health Fund (NHF).

The scope of works included the addition of a cold storage room for vaccines, offices for environmental health and other staff, lunch and conference room, an isolation room and four consultation rooms.

The waiting area and reception hall were also expanded, and the facility is fully air-conditioned.

Dr. Tufton, who spoke during the reopening ceremony, noted that the changes to the health centre were long overdue and encouraged staff and patients to relish the new amenities.

He pointed out that Operation Refresh aims to improve Jamaica’s primary healthcare facilities.

“[We want] to make them more comfortable, to make them more user-friendly, both for staff and patients, and to enhance the customer-service experience, because we know that when you’re sick, you’re in distress,” the Minister said.

The Compassionate Care Programme was also launched at the facility during the proceedings.

The programme, being implemented at healthcare facilities islandwide, comprises three components – training of staff in customer service; enhancing basic infrastructure, such as the waiting areas, to make them more comfortable for patients; and engaging persons as volunteers to offer high-quality customer service with the supervision of staff.

The initiative, which is sponsored and coordinated by the NHF, aims to improve services delivered at all hospitals and health centres by introducing a patient-centred approach to care.

Dr. Tufton underscored the importance of good customer service at health facilities and the role it plays in patient recovery.

“We know that therapy doesn’t just lie in the prescription part, it lies in how we treat each other. Therapy must start from the gate. So when you come in an environment that is pleasant, you start to feel a little better from the start, and with customer service that is pleasant and interactive, it aids you even more. So that’s the concept behind Operation Refresh, and your parish (St. James) is going to benefit significantly,” Dr. Tufton stated.

For her part, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, thanked the staff at Catherine Hall Health Centre for their service to residents across the constituency.

She noted that the facility was a “community asset” and should be protected as such.

Since the start of this year, the Catherine Hall Health Centre has served some 15,000 patients.

Last Updated: October 31, 2024

