Newcombe Valley to Amos Lane Farm Road Officially Opened

The Newcombe Valley to Amos Lane Farm Road in Pedro Plains, St. Elizabeth, was officially opened on Wednesday (August 26) by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green.

The project is an integral part of the Ministry’s ongoing mandate to enhance infrastructure and road access for agricultural producers nationwide.

The roadway, which was rehabilitated at a cost of $50 million, was paved with asphalt to ensure durability and long-term serviceability for the farming communities of Newcombe Valley and Watchwell among other adjoining districts.

The rehabilitated roadway serves more than 38 hectares of cultivated land and is expected to benefit farmers producing a range of crops to include watermelon, tomatoes, beetroot, sweet pepper and cucumbers.

Livestock farmers, including those rearing goats and broiler chickens, are also expected to benefit.

In his remarks, Minister Green said the project formed part of the Government’s expanded farm road programme, through which greater resources are being directed towards improving access to productive agricultural areas across the country.

“That is why we have been on a programme as a Government to increase our resources behind the farm road programme, and this is not just for St. Elizabeth. This is for the entire country. We are placing a lot more emphasis on our farm road programme,” he stated.

He said the Government originally allocated $900 million towards the farm road programme in 2025, where approximately 52 farm roads were rehabilitated.

An additional $800 million was subsequently added under the hurricane recovery programme, enabling work on almost another 50 roads.

The Minister stated that for 2026, the Government has allocated $670 million, noting that additional resources are expected to be secured as the programme progresses.

“We are serious about that because what we have done is… we have taken a different approach to farm roads. It doesn’t make sense you’d fix the farm road and one year later, the farm road is destroyed. If it needs ‘Barber-Greene’, you use the Barber- Greene, so that the road will last a longer time,” Mr. Green explained.

The 550-metre Amos Lane roadway was named in honour of farmer Aslyn Amos Parchment, who advocated for the roadway to be fixed.

He told JIS News that he was grateful to Minister Green and Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) for upgrading the farm road.

“We are grateful and thankful for this road,” Mr. Parchment stated, adding that the improved access is critical not only for transporting crops but also for children travelling to and from school.