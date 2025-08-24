New Training Institute to Bolster Development of Jamaica’s Entertainment and Creative Industries

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport is advancing efforts to develop Jamaica’s entertainment and creative industries, a mission now bolstered by the creation of a training institute for practitioners, innovators, entertainers, and creative professionals.

Speaking during the recent contract signing between the Ministry and Guardian Life Limited for Group Health Insurance for the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the newly launched training institute will empower industry players to sharpen their skills and formalise their craft.

“Once you are good at your craft, we need to now give you the support so that you can formalise the skills that you have, get the brush up that you need,” she stated.

Minister Grange emphasised that while many Jamaicans possess strong natural talent, formal training is essential to unlocking their full potential.

“A lot of people play music by ear, but they can’t read and write it; so we can teach you to read and write music. What is happening [regarding the training institute] is a game changer. The more equipped you are, the better you will be… and you will be able to develop your career. If [you are doing] so well and [you] didn’t have the formal training, can you imagine when you get it,” she said.

Ms. Grange indicated that the institute will not operate in isolation, but will build on strategic partnerships with institutions such as the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA), the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

She noted that approximately 500 creative practitioners are expected to be trained over time, with access to the programme facilitated through HEART/NSTA Trust, the JBDC, and other partner agencies.

“You can put your music in a manuscript, put a book together and that can be sold. So there are many things you can do if you get the right support and get the opportunity to be developed. I want you to grasp the opportunity that we are providing for you,” Minister Grange urged entertainment and creative industries stakeholders.