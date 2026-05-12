New Tourism Authority Act to Be Developed

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Government will be moving to modernise the tourism governance framework, through the development of a new Tourism Authority Act.

Speaking at the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Speed Networking event at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on May 7, the Minister said the legislation will form a critical pillar of the country’s Tourism 3.0 strategy, which is aimed at reimagining and repositioning the sector for future growth and greater local participation.

He explained that while Jamaica’s tourism industry has evolved significantly over the decades, much of the legislative framework governing the sector remains rooted in earlier structures.

“We began 72 years ago when the legal framework was established around the establishment of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), and the Tourism Act was then developed in line with what the [JTB] envisaged at the time,” the Minister said.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the industry has since expanded into a broader ministry structure with multiple agencies, making legislative reform necessary.

“Since then, we have morphed into a tourism ministry with agencies but we still have the Tourist Board Act,” he pointed out.

The Minister said the Government intends to repeal and revise the existing legislation and replace it with a more modern framework.

“So, the first part of reimagining and getting tourism 3.0 is a repealing of that Act, a revision of that Act, and the creation of a Tourism Authority Act,” he stated.

Mr. Bartlett said consultations will be held with tourism stakeholders to ensure the legislation adequately reflects the needs of the sector.

“You will hear much more about this as we work through the legal and technical arrangements around it, and the consultations that we will do with you, our partners, to ensure that we have a robust and relevant and appropriate Act for the managing of this great industry into the future,” he added.

The Minister further argued that tourism development must involve all sectors of society and multiple ministries working together to support the industry’s expansion.

“This tourism 3.0 is not the product of the mind of a minister or even a ministry, because tourism embraces all segments of the society and there is no tourism without everyone,” Mr. Bartlett underscored.

He identified several ministries and sectors, including agriculture, finance, education, health, national security and culture, as critical partners in the process of transforming the industry.

Mr. Bartlett added that health resilience and education will become increasingly important components of Jamaica’s tourism product as visitor expectations continue to evolve.