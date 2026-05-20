New Task Force Being Established to Safeguard BPO Workers and Practices

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will establish the Standards, Accountability and Fairness in Employment (SAFE) Task Force to strengthen workplace oversight, enhance compliance engagement, promote employee welfare, and advance responsible labour practices within Jamaica’s business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure during his 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 19).

“This [Task Force] will strengthen worker engagement, provide labour rights sensitisation, workplace wellness, and compliance support within the sector. Many persons in the BPO industry are calling us… they have issues [and] we now want to confront them head on and be proactive,” he stated.

“It’s not about being punitive, it’s about being proactive and collaborative. So we will undertake to work with the BPOs and the employers to meet the concerns and to have collaborative policy attention and improvement,” Mr. Charles added.

Additionally, the Ministry plans to introduce the Decent Work Partnership Recognition Programme, designed to encourage and acknowledge strong labour and workplace practices within the BPO sector and other major employment industries.

“We want the private sector to know that we are here to work with you. We are here to support you, to help you, so that you can expand. But it is important to make sure that as you expand, the workers are productive, they are safe, and their well-being is prioritsed,” Mr. Charles stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that the Government continues to advance the unemployment insurance initiative.

He stated that following Cabinet approval for the introduction of an Unemployment Insurance Benefit in May 2025, drafting instructions were submitted in December.

“We’re moving at pace. Consultants will be onboarded… and those consultants will contribute, during this year, to making sure that the unemployment insurance moves forward, so eligible workers can receive their benefits within the next two years,” Minister Charles informed the House.