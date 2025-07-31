New Stony Hill Police Station Signals Stronger Community Ties and Enhanced Citizen Safety

A new chapter in modern policing has begun in Stony Hill, St. Andrew, marked by the official opening of a state-of-the-art police station designed to enhance public safety, improve working conditions for officers, and deepen community-police partnerships.

Speaking during the official opening of the Stony Hill Police Station on Wednesday (July 30), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, described the facility as a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to strengthening the national security infrastructure.

“Coming here… is that restatement of our commitment to ensure we provide the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with the resources and the facilities… to provide a safe environment for the Jamaican people,” he said.

Dr. Chang emphasised that the initiative goes beyond constructing buildings, adding that it’s about equipping officers with the tools they need to carry out their duties professionally and safely.

The Minister underscored that police officers must have access to high-quality facilities that support their ability to function effectively and professionally.

The new Stony Hill station is one of several being built or renovated across the island as part of the Government’s national infrastructure upgrade for law enforcement.

Dr. Chang noted that the police force has already seen improvements from these efforts.

“With better resources, leadership and training, you see a Constabulary Force you can all be proud of… the numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, highlighted the station’s wider impact.

“It is the opening of a new chapter for Stony Hill… a chapter that says we are serious about public safety, we are serious about supporting our police, and we are serious about building strong, resilient communities,” she said.

For his part, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Richard Stewart said the new station will improve response times and deepen ties with the community.

“This new facility will enhance our partnership by providing citizens with a space to interface with the police while, on the other hand, enabling us to respond more efficiently,” he said, while noting that “the Stony Hill police area is currently experiencing a 50 per cent reduction in murders.”

DCP Stewart reminded the citizens that, “this is your police station; we encourage you to work hand in hand with our officers to enhance your safety and that of your families”.