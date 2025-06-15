New Social Housing Programme to Provide Shelter for Tourism Workers

The Government is set to launch a new component of the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), aimed at providing shelter for tourism workers.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced that the Social Housing for Tourism Workers will be launched soon.

“We have a budget that will essentially finance the construction of another 100 units for tourism workers,” he said.

Dr. Holness was speaking during a handover ceremony on Friday (June 13), where a new two-bedroom unit was presented to NSHP beneficiary, Patrick Sawyers, at 51 Whitehall Avenue in St. Andrew North Central.

The presentation signified a fresh start for Mr. Sawyers, who lost his home in St. Andrew years ago to a devastating fire.

Dr. Holness described the NSHP as the most successful and effective social housing initiative in Jamaica’s history, noting that the Government has, to date, handed over 292 units to needy beneficiaries.

He added that 46 units are currently under construction and expected to be completed within the next three months.

The Prime Minister further noted that 65 units are in various stages of design, procurement and contracting, adding, “In total, we have 403 units that are ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said the NSHP will be expanded over time to provide more housing solutions for Jamaicans in need.

“We [now hand over]. on average, three or four per week. We intend to double that within the next two years; we are targeting 6,000 housing solutions right across Jamaica,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness assured that the Government will maintain the necessary allocations to sustain the programme.

For his part, Mr. Sawyers expressed heartfelt gratitude for his new home, sharing that there was a time when he had lost all hope after his dwelling was destroyed by fire.

“But this [new home] is a gift of a lifetime, because I never dreamed of seeing where I would get this. So I thank you Mr. Prime Minister for your wonderful gift,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, encouraged Mr. Sawyers to take good care of his new home, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to improving the lives of individuals.

St. Andrew North Central Member of Parliament, Karl Samuda, expressed his appreciation for the assistance extended to Mr. Sawyers and his family.

“I want to assure you that these folks will do their very best to maintain the dignity and respect of the effort made by the Ministry by maintaining this house,” he said.