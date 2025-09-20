New Senators Eager to Contribute to Jamaica’s Growth and Development

Jamaica’s newly sworn in Senators have welcomed their appointments to serve in the Upper House of Parliament, while expressing their eagerness to contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

Three new members are among the 13 Government Senators appointed by the Government. They are businessman Keith Duncan and attorneys Rose Marie Bennett-Cooper and Christian Tavares-Finson.

They join returning members, Senators Kamina Johnson Smith, Aubyn Hill, Dr. Dana Morris Dixon, Abka Fitz-Henley, Sherene Golding Campbell, Kavan Gayle, Marlon Morgan, Dr. Elon Thompson, Charles Sinclair and Thomas Tavares-Finson.

Meanwhile, five new Opposition Senators were appointed among the cohort of eight.

They are educators Allan Bernard and Dr. Maziki Thame; financial analyst Cleveland Tomlinson; Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Director, Kisha Anderson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barita Investments Limited, Ramon Small-Ferguson.

Senators Donna Scott Mottley, Professor Floyd Morris, and Lambert Brown are the returning appointees.

In interviews with JIS News following their swearing-in ceremony at Gordon House on Thursday (September 18), the new members expressed their delight at being selected to serve in the legislature.

Senator Tavares-Finson said it is a privilege for him to be appointed to Jamaica’s Senate, and he is excited to serve the nation.

“We’re looking forward to building a better Jamaica, using this medium to support and build… and continue the growth of our economy, continue crime reduction and continue [building] housing for the people of Jamaica,” he told JIS News.

Senator Duncan said he is happy to serve the nation, especially at a time when the country is doing well on a macroeconomic level.

“I would like to be here to ensure that I can be a part of and contribute to ensuring that Jamaica increases productivity through investment in our human capital, our physical infrastructure – those roads and water that we need. The Government of Jamaica has shown that they are fiscally responsible and are willing to invest in the people, so I want to be here to make my contribution to ensure that Jamaica is able to achieve its potential and greatness by increasing productivity,” he told JIS News.

Senator Duncan said he believes in putting Jamaica first and will bring a balanced voice to the national discourse.

Senator Bernard, similarly, shared that it was a good feeling to be considered for one of Jamaica’s highest offices.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge… and we’re here to do some decent work for the country,” he stated, noting his commitment to grassroot community development and improving the quality of life in these communities that we are from. So, you can expect a lot more of that going forward,” he outlined.

His colleague senator, Dr. Thame, who is a university lecturer, told JIS News that she is ready to work in the interest of the Jamaican people.

She pointed out that as an academic who is engaged in “putting ideas into the public domain”, she believes that she can make meaningful contributions in the Upper House.

Senator Tomlinson, who at 25 years old, is the youngest serving member of the Chamber, described his appointment as a thrilling moment.

“I am looking forward to the work that I will do in the Senate. I think I bring professional credibility and intellectual substance, and we will work together with the Government to advance the mission of the Jamaican people,” he declared to JIS News.

Senator Tomlinson believes that by virtue of his youth, he will bring fresh perspectives, new ideas, and innovative ways of addressing issues in the Upper House.

“I recognise the enormous responsibility… . I am seized of the moment and I intend to do justice to what is given to me. I intend to deliver with commitment and energy and the efficacy that is required,” the Senator maintained.