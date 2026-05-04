New Seed And Nursery Certification Unit Opens At Bodles

A new Seed and Nursery Certification Unit has been established at the Bodles Research Station in St. Catherine, which will provide farmers across Jamaica with improved access to high-quality, disease-free planting material.

The unit is responsible for the mandatory certification and registration for all nursery plant producers and seed distributors, ensuring that planting materials meet strict regulatory standards for quality, traceability, and legal operation.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, who officially opened the facility on Friday (May 1), said it will contribute to boosting productivity and reducing losses in the agricultural sector.

He noted that the establishment of the unit represents a major step in strengthening the foundation of agriculture, noting that farmers will now have greater confidence in the quality and reliability of the seeds and planting materials they use.

He pointed out that inconsistent or poor-quality inputs have long contributed to unpredictable yields and financial losses.

In noting the extensive work that went into preparing the facility, the Minister said it is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to research and development to drive agricultural productivity.

He contended that agriculture cannot advance without a strong and active research agenda.

Minister Green said that the Bodles Research Station is central to driving innovation, particularly as Jamaica adapts to new challenges, including climate change and emerging plant diseases.

The Seed and Nursery Certification Unit, which falls under the Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch, will implement a mandatory Seed and Nursery Certification Programme.

Under the framework, individuals and entities involved in the production, processing, sale, or distribution of seeds and nursery plants will be required to register.

These include plant nursery producers and retailers, plant breeders, seed dealers and distributors, as well as seed growers and processors, all of whom must comply with established standards.

The Minister said that the establishment of the unit allows multiple crop sectors to benefit from structured certification systems.

He said it will play a critical role in managing plant diseases such as citrus greening, while strengthening traceability systems required for international trade, supporting Jamaica’s ability to meet global market demands for consistency and transparency in agricultural exports.

The Minister said that the Government intends to expand the unit into a regional centre of excellence, supported by digital systems being developed in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He also signalled the intention to introduce regulations under the Plant Quarantine Act, which will require commercial nurseries to be registered and inspected, while providing technical support to help operators meet compliance standards.