New School Bus System Will Enhance Safety, Ease Financial Burden – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the introduction of a dedicated school bus system in the public transportation sector will ensure equitable access, improved attendance, and enhanced safety while easing the financial burden on families.

“I am happy that we are finally at a point where we can bring in buses that are dedicated to public transportation for students. When this is fully rolled out, Jamaica will have a comprehensive school bus system,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness was addressing journalists on Monday (April 7) at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), following a tour of one of the retrofitted units that will be utilised in the school bus system.

The Prime Minister noted that the buses will be outfitted with cameras and tracking capabilities to facilitate live location updates via an app.

“It will be a proper and full school bus system run by the Government of Jamaica that all Jamaicans can be proud of,” Dr. Holness noted.

“Our administration, having secured economic stability and fiscal certainty is now increasing the pace at which we deliver these benefits to ease the pain points,” he added.

The new school bus system will be jointly operated by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.

It is set to launch in September 2025 and will offer rides for as little as $20 per trip.

Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that 100 buses will be deployed across rural parishes, drastically reducing fares that currently range from $300 to $600 daily.

“We are going to have them on a cashless system so that there is no need for the student to use cash, and also to facilitate them with the concession that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) now gives…,” he noted.

The buses, which are manufactured for the United States market will be retrofitted for Jamaica’s terrain. Implementation will be done on a phased basis.

Under phase one, 50 buses will be procured by early June to commence refurbishing work for them to be put in service for the start of the new school year in September 2025.

The buses being acquired include 75, 52, 32, and 20 seat units.