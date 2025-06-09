New Rural School Bus System Should Reduce Road Fatalities Involving Children – Transport Minister

The introduction of the new rural school bus system in September will go a far way in reducing road fatalities involving children, says Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

Addressing the launch of Road Safety Month 2025 on June 4, at Chambers’ Texaco Service Station in Kingston, Mr. Vaz said road fatalities have claimed the lives of 66 children of different ages over a period of a little more than three years.

The Minister noted that in 2022, 19 children died in road crashes; in 2023, the figure was 18; in 2024, 24 children died, and so far for 2025, there have been five road-related deaths among children.

Following recent Cabinet approval, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will commence phased implementation of a dedicated school bus system in September for rural Jamaica, with approximately 60 of 110 school buses being rolled out.

“I am 100 per cent sure with this initiative, these numbers (road fatalities) are going to go down significantly, because a lot of them were in the public transportation sector,” he said.

“It is not just about the buses. It is also about the technology that we will use to monitor the buses and monitor the children, so that the children can go to school and come back in the evening in a comfortable, cost-effective, and safe mode of transportation,” the Minister added.

Mr. Vaz made a general appeal for all road users to observe the rules of the road to save lives.

“Let us remember simple lifesaving principles – obey the speed limit. Speeding is the leading cause of crashes. It reduces your reaction time and increases the severity of collisions. Never drink and drive. Alcohol impairs judgement and coordination, and even one drink can be deadly, he said.

The Minister also encouraged the use of safety devices, such as seatbelts and helmets.

“Always wear a seatbelt, whether in the front seat or back seat. Seatbelts save lives and protect our children. Use proper child restraints and teach proper road safety to them from an early age. Last but not least, be courteous. Yield to pedestrians, respect fellow drivers, use indicators and drive defensively not aggressively,” he said.

The annual observance of Road Safety Month is organised by the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA). The theme for the month is ‘Obey the Code, Respect the Road’.