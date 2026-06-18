New Rules Coming to Curb Overloaded Trucks, Protect Road Network

The Government is developing new regulations to address overloaded trucks and other activities contributing to damage to Jamaica’s road network.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during his 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 17).

“Rules are coming… [including measures to address] persons who continue to emanate destructive substances on our roads,” he informed.

Mr. Morgan noted that the measures form part of several initiatives being pursued to improve the management and upkeep of the country’s infrastructure, including efforts to strengthen oversight within the road maintenance system.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that he has issued a policy directive to the National Works Agency (NWA) to improve the standard of road maintenance works across the island, strengthen monitoring of repairs, and ensure greater accountability in the execution of maintenance programmes.

“[This is] to ensure that we govern the quality of asphalt, the way contractors are patching the road, and the supervision that is being done in the road maintenance programmes, [so that] that the public gets value for money,” Mr. Morgan stated.