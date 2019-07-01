New Radiology Department Opens at Cornwall Regional Hospital

Story Highlights The Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay now has a new Radiology Department, which was built at a cost of approximately $50 million.

The state-of-the-art facility offers X-rays, computerised tomography (CT) scans, ultrasound services, among others.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his address at the official opening ceremony on June 28, said that the new facility “is another in the building blocks of the overall restoration of the Cornwall Regional Hospital”.

“And, if you look at the other new building that was constructed to deal with accident and emergency challenges, I am prepared to say that we have now, in western Jamaica, one of the best, and the most modern trauma centres, not just in Jamaica but certainly the Caribbean,” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted that the two departments combined, “will ensure a smooth flow… in treating patients who come to these facilities and require emergency care”.

“It means that these trauma-related cases… will get the absolutely best quality service… based on the doctors who are here and the nurses who are here, and now based on the facility and the infrastructure that are here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton noted that Cornwall Regional Hospital will once again be restored to its glory days “with the most modern of equipment and some of the most dedicated health workers one will ever see”.