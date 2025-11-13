New Protocol Implemented for Relief Vehicles to Go Through Toll Booths Free of Cost

A new protocol has been implemented to ensure that all humanitarian and emergency response vehicles can move swiftly through the island’s toll corridors to deliver essential supplies, personnel, and assistance to affected communities.

The new measure was announced on Monday, November 10, in the aftermath of Category Five Hurricane Melissa.

Under this arrangement, all ministries, departments, and agencies, non-governmental organisations, charitable entities, and international partners and private citizens engaged in humanitarian work are required to submit a written request for toll access to the Toll Authority of Jamaica.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, provided details on the new measure during a press briefing at Jamaica House on November 11.

Requests should be submitted by email to the toll.authority@mtw.gov.jm or to the Managing Director jerome.palmer@mtw.gov.jm

Each request must include date of travel; organisation name and authorised contact person (name, position, telephone and email), vehicle make/model and licence plate number; driver’s full name and licence number; toll corridor(s) to be utilised; destination or affected communities being served; details of any accompanying security escort (vehicle, licence plate, and driver).

“We will be working closely with ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management) but we don’t want to burden ODPEM. So, the Toll Authority will take responsibility based on the criteria set by ODPEM and handle the day-to-day issuing of these passes,” the Minister said.

“My understanding is that a pass will be approved within hours of receipt, and I’m hoping that the toll concession operators will have a system in place where discretion can be used based on the situations that may arise on the ground at the actual toll,” he added.

The Minister said once approved by the Toll Authority, a letter of authorisation granting toll-free access will be presented by drivers at the toll plazas for verification.

He informed that Members of Parliament (MPs) will also receive toll exemptions to support recovery efforts.

“Each MP will provide his vehicle details and the driver’s name for the Toll Authority to be able to issue the access authorisation,” he said.

The Minister informed that temporary toll access protocol will remain in effect until government recovery and relief operations are complete.

The Government had ordered a suspension of toll collection in light of the passage of Category Five Hurricane Melissa.

Effective Monday, November 10, the Toll Authority of Jamaica resumed the collection of toll charges.