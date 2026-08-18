New President for JTA

La Sonja Harrison has returned to the helm of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), following her installation as President of the organisation for a second time.

She was installed during the JTA’s 62nd Annual Conference (Official Opening and Investiture Ceremony), held at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Trelawny, on Monday (August 17).

Mrs. Harrison succeeds Mark Malabver, who served as President during the 2025/26 administrative year.

In her inaugural address, the new President indicated that advocacy for teachers and greater investment in Jamaica’s education system will be among the issues receiving her attention during her tenure.

“Education, aside from the pillars of the family and health, is the most critical to nation-building. Our human capital is our greatest asset and resource. Our people are our wealth,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Harrison said adequate funding of the education sector is central to the theme of the conference, which will also guide her presidency, ‘Reformation Now: Rebuilding a Resilient Education System Buoyed by the Eternal Father and Unrelenting Unionism’.

She highlighted that while efforts are being made to provide additional resources for schools, more investment is required to adequately meet the needs of the sector.

“As we continue the conversation about supporting our schools, even with the release of the latest funding model, while we applaud the recognition by the Government and its willingness to attempt to do something, that which it currently expends on the sector is still inadequate,” she said.

The new president also reaffirmed her commitment to representing educators, noting that advocacy on behalf of her colleagues has been a consistent feature of her professional journey.

Meanwhile, the outgoing President expressed confidence in Mrs. Harrison, as he formally handed over leadership of the Association.

“As I hand this responsibility to you, Madam President, please know that I am genuinely grateful that you walked beside me during my year of service and I wish you well,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Malabver said his presidency was characterised by advocacy for the welfare, dignity and advancement of Jamaica’s teachers.

Mr. Malabver said he was grateful for the opportunity to represent the country’s educators.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to serve you as president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association,” he said.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, were among those in attendance.

The conference is being held from August 18 to 20.