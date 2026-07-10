New Portmore Probation Office Opens

The Government has taken another significant step towards modernising the country’s justice system, with the official opening of the new Portmore Probation Office.

The ceremony for the new infrastructure was held on Wednesday (July 8) at the Big Buy Plaza in Portmore, St. Catherine.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised that the new facility is a tangible demonstration of the Government’s commitment to strengthening community-based corrections, boosting public safety and reducing recidivism.

“Today’s ceremony is about much more than opening the doors to a new building space. It is really about strengthening one of the most important yet often least visible pillars of Jamaica’s justice system,” State Minister Cuthbert-Flynn said.

She noted that the probation office is a critical aspect of the local correctional system services, which holds offending individuals accountable for their actions while providing structured guidance, support and access to services that can help them make better choices.

“This balanced approach reflects the Government’s vision of a modern correctional system, one that recognises that lasting public safety is achieved not only through the enforcement part but also through effective rehabilitation and successful reintegration,” the State Minister said.

The Portmore facility features the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) first dedicated play therapy room staffed by a certified play therapist.

This specialised service is designed to provide early therapeutic interventions for children who come into contact with the justice system or who have been impacted by family conflict, trauma and adverse experiences.

“Rehabilitation is not one size fits all but must respond to the unique needs of every individual, especially our youngest and most vulnerable,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn emphasised.

“By introducing this specialised service, the department is strengthening its capacity to… support emotional healing, foster resilience, and contribute to better long-term outcomes for children and their families,” she added.

She highlighted the growth of the Portmore municipality, noting that this will result in an increased demand for accessible, and localised correction services.

The new offices are strategically positioned to meet this demand, offering confidential spaces for case-management activities, one-on-one counselling sessions and private client interviews conducted with dignity.

The spaces will also allow probation and aftercare officers to perform their duties with greater efficiency, including supervising probationers, preparing social inquiry reports to assist court decisions, supporting the parole board and connecting clients with counselling, education, skills training and employment.

Commissioner of Corrections, DCS, Brigadier (Retired) Radgh Mason, praised the officers for their patience during the renovation period.

He further announced the next phase of infrastructure transformation, with office renovations to be completed at Camp Road in Kingston; Spanish Town, St. Catherine; Drax Hall in St. Ann and Morant Bay, St. Thomas.

“I trust we will get it done by rapid. Our goal is clear, professional accessible environments that support effective supervision, productivity and a dignified space to engage,” Brigadier Mason said.