New Policy Coming for Outdoor Advertising In St. Catherine

The St. Catherine Municipal Corporation is moving to establish a formal policy to regulate outdoor advertising in the parish.

Speaking during the Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday (May 14), Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, informed that the policy is intended to establish proper standards and ensure transparency, fairness and order in the management and placement of advertisements across St. Catherine.

“This policy will serve to protect the integrity of the municipality while promoting responsible and lawful advertising practices,” he added.

The move to establish the policy follows the recent removal of a billboard deemed inappropriate by the local authority.

Mayor Scott said that once the issue came to his attention, he immediately contacted the Corporation’s Director of Planning, who visited the site and concluded that the display was inappropriate. The owners of the billboard were subsequently instructed to remove it within 24 hours, and they complied with the directive.

He noted that the incident had exposed “the urgent need for stronger regulations and accountability in relation to advertising practices within the municipality,” noting that the Corporation currently lacks specific legislation governing the content of billboard advertisements.

As such, he indicated that under the proposed policy framework, advertisers seeking approval to erect billboards or other promotional displays will be required to provide details about the content of the advertisement before permission is granted.

This will place the Corporation in a better position to determine whether material is suitable for public display, he contended.

In addition, an ethics committee is being formulated and more details regarding its composition and functions will be presented at the Corporation’s June meeting.

Mayor Scott said that the procurement committee has been renewed.

The St. Catherine Municipal Corporation is responsible for local governance and the management of public infrastructure and services throughout the parish.

Its functions include maintaining parochial roads, drains and public spaces; regulating building and planning approvals; managing markets and cemeteries; overseeing sanitation and street lighting; and enforcing regulations related to business operations, vending and development activities.