New Old Harbour Health Centre 95% Complete

The new Old Harbour Comprehensive Health Centre in St. Catherine is approximately 95 per cent complete and remains on track to begin phased operations during the final quarter of 2026.

Making the disclosure while on a tour of the facility on July 28, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said he has received a progress update from the project team and parish health officials.

“The building is complete, the internals are substantially in, and we are looking at sometime around August 15 to complete the building in its totality,” he said.

Dr. Tufton said the 2,000 square-metre health centre, being constructed on East Street, will replace the existing Type Three facility, adding that landscaping, parking facilities and other external works will be finalised.

He noted that the installation of furniture, medical equipment and diagnostic systems, including laboratory and X-ray equipment, will then be undertaken before services are introduced in phases.

The Minister pointed out that the modern facility will significantly improve access to primary healthcare for residents of Old Harbour and surrounding communities, one of the country’s fastest-growing population centres.

He said the health centre will operate extended opening hours, initially until 8:00 p.m., allowing residents greater flexibility to access healthcare services after work.

“It will serve a much wider population, and I think it is just a very good thing for Old Harbour, in keeping with our mission to expand health infrastructure for the people of Jamaica at the primary level,” Dr. Tufton said.

He noted that the project forms part of the Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP), which represents the largest investment in health infrastructure in St. Catherine at any one time.

The programme also includes upgrades to the St. Jago Park Health Centre, the Greater Portmore Health Centre and the redevelopment of the Spanish Town Hospital.

Dr. Tufton said these projects will expand healthcare capacity within the parish, reducing the need for residents to seek treatment at facilities outside St. Catherine, while strengthening both primary and secondary healthcare services.

He also stressed that continued investment in health infrastructure must be matched by a committed workforce capable of delivering quality patient care.

Medical Officer of Health for St. Catherine, Dr. Francia Prosper Chen, said the new facility will offer an expanded range of services never before available in primary healthcare within the parish.

These include ultrasound, electrocardiogram (ECG), audiometry (hearing tests), an expanded laboratory, physiotherapy, enhanced pharmacy services and significantly expanded dental care.

She explained that the dental department will increase from a single-chair operation to four chairs, enabling daily dental services, while patients will benefit from a “one-stop” model in which consultations, diagnostic testing, physiotherapy and pharmacy services are available under one roof.

Dr. Prosper Chen added that the institution will incorporate sustainable features, including rainwater harvesting and solar power systems, while staffing plans are being developed to support the expanded services.

She estimated that between 20 and 30 additional personnel, including doctors, nurses and support staff, will be required.

Funded primarily through a European Union investment grant under the HSSP, the new Old Harbour Comprehensive Health Centre is expected to substantially improve healthcare delivery and strengthen access to comprehensive primary care for residents across Old Harbour and neighbouring communities.

The institution is being built with a sustainable component, with rainwater harvesting, and solar power systems.