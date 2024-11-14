New Mobile Police Station in Gregory Park

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, has informed that a new mobile police station is now located in the community of Gregory Park.

He made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2024/25 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 12).

Mr. Terrelonge, who is Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, said the station’s introduction gives the lawmen an operations base inside Gregory Park, in the vicinity of Gulf and Cottage Drive.

“This development represents our government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our citizens. It demonstrates a government that listens to the concerns of its people, values their safety as a priority, and refuses to let fear and violence dictate the course of our future,” he stated.

Mr. Terrelonge also used the opportunity to acknowledge the work of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Senior Superintendent of Police, Christopher Phillips, and the hardworking team of officers assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division, who were instrumental in getting the mobile police post up and running.

“The new post symbolises a community-centred approach to crime fighting, fostering a culture where police officers work alongside residents, listening, engaging and building the trust needed to create lasting peace. By empowering both our citizens and law enforcement, we are creating a unified front against crime,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

He pointed out that in a community like Gregory Park, which has long faced its share of challenges, the mobile station will serve as a beacon of reassurance, signalling that no community is forgotten and no concern goes unheard.

“It is an investment in a safer, more resilient Gregory Park, a place where families can thrive, businesses can grow, and children can play without fear,” the Member of Parliament said.