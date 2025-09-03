New Mobile App Expands Access to Gov’t Services for Persons with Disabilities

Persons with disabilities now have easier access to government services and learning materials through a mobile application developed with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica.

The ‘I Am Able – My JCPD’ app, developed in partnership with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), enables persons with disabilities to access routine services such as registration, grant applications, and tax exemptions, directly from their mobile phones.

Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF Jamaica, André Miller, told JIS News that the app is equipped with multiple accessibility features to support persons with various impairments.

“There is screen reader compatibility… voice or talkback features. There is also text to speech and braille display support. For persons who are hearing impaired, there is closed captioning and subtitles, and sign language video integration,” he said.

“For persons with mobility impairments, there is voice control and speech-to-text input. There are large buttons and simplified navigation. And for persons who have cognitive or learning disabilities, there is step-by-step guidance and tutorials, explainer videos, very clear icons, and very simple language, all tested with the community of persons with disabilities,” the Social Policy Specialist added.

Mr. Miller further noted that the software enables users to share their experiences.

“The app includes built-in feedback tools that allow users to submit comments, queries and complaints. These are monitored in real time and, depending on the nature of the feedback, issues can be escalated via the JCPD Disabilities Rights Tribunal,” he stated.

Mr. Miller said UNICEF has also partnered with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information to provide accessible digital textbooks through BookFusion.

“[It] delivers digital books with features like audio narration, Braille, and sign language. It really empowers children to learn at their own pace and in their own way,” he informed.

Mr. Miller emphasised the wider significance of these initiatives, noting: “Inclusive technology can unlock the full potential of every child in Jamaica.”

“When we design with everyone in mind, we build a society where no one is left behind,” he added.

Persons can visit UNICEF Jamaica or the JCPD on social media to watch short videos explaining how the “My JCPD” app works.