New Look, Bright Outlook for Anchovy Primary in St. James

Anchovy Primary School in St. James is off to a positive start for the 2026-27 academic year, with students returning to improved learning facilities and a renewed focus on academic achievement.

For Principal of the institution, Cheryl Grant-Mitchell, the emphasis is on preparing students for academic success.

She told JIS News that repairs carried out by the National Education Trust (NET) under the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, and prior orientation sessions, allowed for a smooth start to classes on Monday (Sept.7).

As students ease into the school year, she highlighted plans to elevate their already outstanding academic achievements, particularly in literacy, where pupils continue to achieve success.

“We had very, very good scores at the grade four level in literacy,” she told JIS News, adding that the institution remains proactive in developing programmes to maintain that standard.

For grade six student, Chloe Scarlett, the return to school was a moment filled with excitement and nervousness.

“I’m nervous and happy at the same time. I’m getting a chance to study and I’m getting a chance to learn as much as I can,” she said, noting that her eyes are firmly set on doing well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Her classmate, Alandre Ellis, who was also excited to return to school, said his focus is to build on past achievements.

“My main goal for this year is to just work hard and to try to get better grades,” he told JIS News.