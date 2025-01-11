New Layer Of Social Housing Intervention Coming Shortly

The Government is to launch a new layer of social housing intervention, which is aimed at improving the living conditions of more Jamaicans.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the disclosure following the handover of three units under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in

St. Mary on January 10.

“We know that the benefit (of the NSHP) is in a way limited to the family and there have been persons who have been saying to us when they see the programme, that we need to have another layer…that there are persons who will need assistance to complete a roof, to complete their bathrooms, windows, that is almost like giving them a brand new house,” Dr. Holness said.

“So, we have contemplated this and very shortly, I will be launching… the Building Grant Programme where we do from time to time, give a grant to qualified persons. We are looking at a new programme now that will seek to address the conditions of housing generally across the country, that once we have assessed the home as being in need, we will try to ensure that the house has at least one secure room,” he added.

Prime Minister Holness said the need for such a programme became apparent after the experience of Hurricane Beryl last July.

“Several houses were just totally destroyed and lost roofing, but if they had one secure roof, one secure room or one secure part of the building, the dislocation that happened would have been minimized,” he pointed out.

Under the NSHP, over 300 families across the country have received new homes.

The latest beneficiaries are Ms. Clover Harris of Coombs Town District in St. Mary Western, who received a two-bedroom unit; Mrs. Jasineth Stewart Hinds of Albion Mountain in St. Mary Central, who also received a two-bedroom unit; and Mr. Jason Edwards of Hopewell in St. Mary Central, who is now living in his brand-new one-bedroom home.