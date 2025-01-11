| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
New Layer Of Social Housing Intervention Coming Shortly

By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, January 11, 2025
Housing
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
- Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) and Member of Parliament for St. Mary Western, Robert Montague (right), present the keys to a brand-new two-bedroom dwelling to Coombs Town resident, Clover Harris, during a ceremony held on January 10. The home was delivered under the Government's New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
- Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), presents the social contract to St. Mary Central resident, Jason Edwards (centre), during the handover of a one-bedroom dwelling under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) on January 10. Sharing in the moment are, from left, Chair of the NSHP, Judith Robb-Walters; Member of Parliament (MP) candidate for the constituency, Omar Newell; and MP, Dr. Morais Guy.
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), steps inside the two-bedroom unit presented to Mrs. Jasineth Stewart Hinds (right) in St. Mary Central on January 10. Also pictured is Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Morais Guy.
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left) and little Xidra Williams affix the seal on the social contract during the handover of a two-bedroom unit to Xidra's great grandmother, Mrs. Jasineth Stewart Hinds (third right) in St. Mary Central on January 10. Also pictured (from left) are Chair of the New Social Housing Programme, Judith Robb-Walters; Member of Parliament (MP) candidate for St. Mary Central, Omar Newell; and MP for the constituency, Dr. Morais Guy.

The Full Story

The Government is to launch a new layer of social housing intervention, which is aimed at improving the living conditions of more Jamaicans.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the disclosure following the handover of three units under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in

St. Mary on January 10.

“We know that the benefit (of the NSHP) is in a way limited to the family and there have been persons who have been saying to us when they see the programme, that we need to have another layer…that there are persons who will need assistance to complete a roof, to complete their bathrooms, windows, that is almost like giving them a brand new house,” Dr. Holness said.

“So, we have contemplated this and very shortly, I will be launching… the Building Grant Programme where we do from time to time, give a grant to qualified persons. We are looking at a new programme now that will seek to address the conditions of housing generally across the country, that once we have assessed the home as being in need, we will try to ensure that the house has at least one secure room,” he added.

Prime Minister Holness said the need for such a programme became apparent after the experience of Hurricane Beryl last July.

“Several houses were just totally destroyed and lost roofing, but if they had one secure roof, one secure room or one secure part of the building, the dislocation that happened would have been minimized,” he pointed out.

Under the NSHP, over 300 families across the country have received new homes.

The latest beneficiaries are Ms. Clover Harris of Coombs Town District in St. Mary Western, who received a two-bedroom unit; Mrs. Jasineth Stewart Hinds of Albion Mountain in St. Mary Central, who also received a two-bedroom unit; and Mr. Jason Edwards of Hopewell in St. Mary Central, who is now living in his brand-new one-bedroom home.

Last Updated: January 11, 2025

Jamaica Information Service