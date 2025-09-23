New KSAMC Councillors Urged to Lead with Integrity

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, has charged newly installed councillors to lead with integrity.

“Serve with humility and govern with fairness; let transparency, accountability and compassion mark your time in office,” he urged.

Mayor Swaby was addressing the swearing-in ceremony for three newly elected councillors at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), downtown Kingston, on Monday (September 22).

Taking the oath of office were Dellon Gayle representing the Denham Town Division; Kelvin Hall for the Olympic Gardens Division; and Phylicia Henry Golding for the Chancery Hall Division.

The Councillors were elected during by-elections held on September 3.

Mayor Swaby welcomed the newly installed members.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations. Your election is not only a recognition of your service and vision, but it is a clear expression of the trust and confidence that your constituents have placed in you. This is both an honour and a profound responsibility,” he said.

“As councillors, we are the closest link between central government and the people. We are their voice, their advocates and problem solvers,” he added.

The Mayor expressed condolences to the family and friends of Councillor of the Petersfield Division in Westmoreland, Patrick Forrester, who died on September 17 in a motor vehicle accident.

Speaking with JIS News, Councillor Gayle said he will be focused on addressing sewage and water challenges in the Denham Town Division.

“We have been having a series of discussions and dialogue with the National Water Commission (NWC) to see how best we can get water back in the pipes. The sewage issue is being dealt with presently by the commission; a contract is now underway,” he told JIS News.

Councillor Gayle said the division is “in the right place” in terms of the crime and violence.

“We have had no shootings or murders since the start of the year. So, we are on the right path, and I know the different social programmes that we are putting in place will help in keeping the…peace,” he said.

Councillor Hall, for his part, expressed pleasure at being elected to serve the Olympic Gardens Division, telling JIS News that he is ready to put in the work to improve the lives of the residents.

Installation of streetlights, zinc fence removal, drain cleaning and addressing sewage issues, are among his areas of priority.

Councillor Hall said he will also be enlisting the assistance of the HEART/NSTA Trust in developing sports and youth programmes to encourage camaraderie and unity among the communities.

“I believe that when you get persons socially involved and active, especially the youth, that this can be a significant contribution to something positive,” he noted.

Councillor Golding, for her part, said she will be working to improve road conditions in the Chancery Hall Division, as well as establishing a mentorship programme for children and youth to improve learning outcomes.

“Education is the key. It helps with growth; it helps with development. It is a steppingstone to build the future and continue further development of Jamaica,” she told JIS News.