New JSEZA Board Chair Ready to Unlock New Global Investment Opportunities

New Board Chairman of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), Ambassador Dushyant Savadia, said he is committed to supporting the entity’s efforts to position Jamaica as a leading destination for global investment.

As Chairman, Ambassador Savadia will provide strategic oversight to the Authority as it works to enhance the competitiveness of Jamaica’s SEZ regime.

He told JIS News that he has been charged with “attracting the highest-value investors in the world, fast-tracking applications so that no serious investor waits a day longer than necessary and using artificial intelligence and technology to eliminate inefficiencies from every step of the Authority’s processes”.

Ambassador Savadia said that the Authority must build policies that not only match the best special economic zones in the world but also establish new benchmarks for excellence.

“Jamaica has the geography, the talent, and the leadership to become the Special Economic Zone destination that the global investment community talks about,” he pointed out.

Chief Executive Officer of JSEZA, Kelli-Dawn Hamilton, welcomed Ambassador Savadia’s appointment, noting that it comes at an important time as Jamaica continues to strengthen its position as a competitive destination for investment, trade, and innovation.

“His leadership, experience, and strategic perspective will further strengthen the Authority’s efforts to enhance the investor experience, improve stakeholder partnerships, and increase the growth and global competitiveness of Jamaica’s Special Economic Zones. We look forward to working together to unlock new investment opportunities, deliver greater value to investors, and support sustainable economic development,” she said.

Ambassador Savadia brings to the role extensive experience in technology, entrepreneurship, and nation-building, having established a distinguished record of leadership and innovation both locally and internationally.

He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Amber Group, a global technology conglomerate headquartered in Jamaica, with operations spanning five countries across four continents.

Since establishing the company in 2015, he has led its growth from a small startup into a global enterprise with 17 business lines serving clients globally in areas including artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, robotics, aviation, media, vehicle telematics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Since arriving in Jamaica in 2012, Ambassador Savadia has made significant contributions to the country’s technology and development landscape.

He founded the Amber Academy, which has provided hundreds of Jamaicans with training in coding and digital skills. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amber Group developed the national pandemic management system that supported the safe reopening of Jamaica’s borders and tourism sector.

His contributions also extend to disaster response efforts, national artificial intelligence initiatives, and community development programmes.

In recognition of his impact, he was named a Tech Champion of Jamaica by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

A licensed pilot, international public speaker and International Programme Director of The Art of Living Foundation, Ambassador Savadia has received numerous international awards and is widely recognised for his commitment to innovation, nation-building and social entrepreneurship.