NEW JIS CEO Appointed

Award-winning Journalist Giovanni Dennis is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, introduced Mr. Dennis to the leadership team at the agency’s headquarters at Half-Way Tree Road in Kingston on Monday (June 1).

She said that the Government is expecting great things from his leadership.

“You have the foundation set, but what we want now is to take it to another level,” she said.

Dr. Troupe noted that the JIS has a well-trained team that is efficient and committed to achieving the goals of the agency.

“Your job, as the leader, is to inspire and to sustain an efficient machinery that is trusted, that can get the work done on time with quality,” the Permanent Secretary stated.

In his address to the directors and managers, Mr. Dennis said he is pleased to return to the JIS, having worked at the agency briefly in 2016.

“I am aware of the work that the JIS does…and the excellent employees and staff here, because I have benefited from that in the short time, I was here in 2016… After a decade and three months to the day, I feel like for me this is a full-circle moment,” he stated.

The new CEO emphasised that he does not take the appointment lightly.

“This is for me the biggest undertaking of my entire professional career. I will approach it as I approach every single undertaking, quite simply, with all my heart,” Mr. Dennis affirmed.

He added that he is looking forward to the challenge of taking the JIS to the next level.

Prior to his appointment at the JIS, Mr. Dennis served as the Managing Editor for News and Current Affairs at CVM TV.

He is a former Chevening Scholar, two-time Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Journalist of the Year awardee and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media and Communication, Radio Specialisation from the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) and a Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from the City St George’s, University of London.

Deputy CEO, Celia Lindsay, who had been serving as Acting CEO since the retirement of Enthrose Campbell in January 2025, welcomed Mr. Dennis and noted that the team is ready to support him as he takes on his new role.

“We are looking forward to working…smarter with you so that we will be able to accomplish our goals. You have a team that is ready to support you and to run your leg of the race with you,” she stated.

Ms. Lindsay also thanked the JIS team for the support over the year and a half that she led the agency.