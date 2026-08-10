New JCCF Commandant Unveils Strategic Vision for Force’s Transformation

Newly appointed Commandant of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Colonel Nicholas Taylor, says his tenure will build on the organisation’s ongoing transformation through a deliberate and structured strategic plan aimed at strengthening its development and enhancing its impact on Jamaica’s youth.

He outlined this vision during the JCCF Change of Command Ceremony held on Tuesday (August 4) at the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) Auditorium, Up Park Camp, Kingston.

Colonel Taylor described Jamaica’s youth as the nation’s greatest strategic asset, noting that they are navigating challenges that differ significantly from those encountered by previous generations.

“Our young people today navigate… social fragmentation, economic pressure, digital distraction, and the persistent pull of negative influence. The Jamaica Combined Cadet Force is one of the most effective responses this nation has to those challenges,” he stated.

Colonel Taylor noted that while the organisation has evolved over the years, his administration intends to build on that progress through the implementation of a strategic plan under the theme – ‘Shaping the Future: A Bold Strategy for the Force’s Development’.

“We cannot respond to a 21st century crisis with a 20th century posture. The time has come, and it is long overdue for us, to continue the transformation… not for the sake of change, but for the sake of our cadets,” he added.

Colonel Taylor said the transformation will be guided by five strategic pillars, the first of which focuses on digital transformation and good governance.

“By 2030, the JCCF will be a fully digitised force, not in name, but in practice. We will integrate learning management systems to deliver training seamlessly across every parish. We will virtualise our administrative workflows, modernise our data systems, and ensure that every officer, adult rank and cadet, experiences an institution that is as efficient and connected as the world they live in,” he declared.

The second pillar, accreditation and lifelong value, aims to position the JCCF as a formally accredited training organisation, enabling cadets to earn nationally recognised qualifications in areas such as leadership, first aid, technical training, and vocational skills.

Colonel Taylor described these as “credentials that open doors to the future, [providing pathways to] further education, professional training and employment.”

He said the remaining pillars focus on inclusive growth and early engagement, alumni mobilisation and community impact, as well as financial sustainability and infrastructure development.

These initiatives include expanding the Force’s presence in schools across all parishes, strengthening alumni engagement through mentorship and scholarship programmes, partnering with communities on development and disaster preparedness initiatives, and enhancing equipment and facilities across the regiments.

Colonel Taylor indicated that the strategic plan aligns with the country’s National Development Plan, Vision 2030 Jamaica, and is intended to contribute to the development of empowered citizens and a secure, cohesive society.

“Every cadet who leaves from this course with discipline, purpose, and a nationally-recognised qualification is one fewer young Jamaican vulnerable to crime, to hopelessness, to the path that costs this country so dearly. The JCCF is not peripheral to Jamaica’s development, it is central to it,” he declared.

The Commandant expressed confidence in the organisation’s future and urged officers, adult volunteers, schools, alumni, and other stakeholders to work together in advancing the Force.

“Our best days are not behind us… they are ahead of us. We will reach them together with the Office of the Prime Minister Defense Division… with the Jamaica Defence Force and other service groups, with our schools and alumni and communities… and every partner who believes in what this Force can do,” he emphasised.

Colonel Taylor assured stakeholders that, “we will shape the future, not by accident, but by design… not by chance, but by commitment.”