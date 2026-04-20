New JAHEP President Looks to Strengthen Collaboration

Newly elected president of the Jamaica Association of Health Education and Promotion (JAHEP), Dahlia Gayle Reid, is looking to strengthen collaboration among various stakeholders to advance the work of the association and strengthen its impact within the public health system.

She was speaking following her election at JAHEP’s recent Annual General Meeting held at Cardiff Hotel & Spa in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

JAHEP has a mandate to advocate for, build capacity among, and support research for health promotion professionals across the South East, Southern, Western, and North East Regional Health authorities.

The organisation works alongside the Ministry of Health and Wellness and aligns with national strategies aimed at improving community health outcomes through education.

It also develops relationships and establishes links with organisations that promote health.

The new executive will serve for a two-year term.

Ms. Reid urged support as she settles in her new role and pledged to listen to and adequately represent the interests of members.

“I hope to serve with humility as well as look out for the needs of health promotion and education officers and I just pray for guidance from God to do a good term by His grace,” she said.

Ms. Reid, who has been a member of JAHEP for more than 11 years, comes to the presidency with a deep understanding of the organisation’s evolution.

Over the years, she has witnessed its growth and the gains made on behalf of health promotion and education officers.

Her experience as a former floor member of the outgoing executive has also given her insight into the organisation’s internal operations and the challenges it has faced.

The Annual General Meeting also marked the transition of leadership following the tenure of immediate past president, Carlene Anderson-Douglas, who presided over several key developments within the organisation.

These include the establishment of a designated week of activities in the third week of October each year, starting in 2023, to highlight the work of health promotion and education officers.

Mrs. Anderson-Douglas said there has been increased collaboration with all the regions.

“Not all the regions were on the executive, so, to address that, when we had serious decisions to make, we would draft people from the regional bodies that were not on the executive and include them in the discussions and the decision-making,” she noted.

Mrs. Anderson-Douglas expressed confidence that Ms. Reid will serve the organisation well as President, urging her to “stay focused, define her vision, communicate it clearly and bring the membership along with her”.