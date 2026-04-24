| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHTOS: New ‘Intellectual Property And Cannabis’ Book Launched At UWI

April 24, 2026
Industry
Share
PHTOS: New ‘Intellectual Property And Cannabis’ Book Launched At UWI
Photo: Mark Bell
State Minister for Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, joins Deputy Director/Legal Counsel, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office, Shantel English Richards (centre), and Vice President of Exports, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Sophia Linton, in perusing the new 'Intellectual Property and Cannabis' book at the launch on April 20 at the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, St. Andrew. The event brought together legal scholars, policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to explore the evolving relationship between intellectual property law and the rapidly expanding cannabis sector. The publication examines key issues such as patent protection, branding, traditional knowledge, and regulatory frameworks within the Caribbean and global contexts.

The Full Story

State Minister for Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, is joined by Deputy Director/Legal Counsel, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office, Shantel English Richards (centre), and Vice President of Exports, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Sophia Linton, at the launch of the new ‘Intellectual Property and Cannabis’ book on April 20 at the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, St. Andrew. The event brought together legal scholars, policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to explore the evolving relationship between intellectual property law and the rapidly expanding cannabis sector. The publication examines key issues such as patent protection, branding, traditional knowledge, and regulatory frameworks within the Caribbean and global contexts.
Last Updated: April 24, 2026