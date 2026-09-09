New House Brings Brighter Future for Manchester Family

For years, Dorma Tyndale has dreamed of the day when she would have a safe place to call home.

On Saturday (September 4), that dream became a reality as she stood with tears streaming down her face, clutching the keys to a new three-bedroom house, provided under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, joined Ms. Tyndale at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Newfield, Manchester.

She noted that the ceremony represented the closing of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a future she once feared might never come.

For Ms. Tyndale, the three-bedroom structure is not merely a house but a symbol of renewed hope, restored dignity and a future that is finally within reach.

“I never imagined that one day I would be standing here receiving the keys to a home that I can finally call my home,” she told the gathering, her voice filled with emotion.

Recalling the struggles and uncertainty she had endured, Ms. Tyndale said there were times when she wondered how she would make it through another day, while holding on to the hope that her circumstances would eventually change. “Today God has answered those prayers,” she said.

She thanked Dr. Holness and the Government, the Jamaican taxpayers, the persons involved in constructing the house and her family for helping to make the moment possible.

“You did not just give me a house; you gave me hope when hope seemed so far away. You gave me peace of mind; you gave me dignity,” she said.

“Every room will remind me that even in life’s darkest moments, blessings can still find us,” she added.

Prime Minister Holness in his remarks, said that the intervention demonstrates how the NSHP can help families move beyond housing poverty while creating a stronger foundation for future generations.

He noted that Ms. Tyndale, who has five children, had access to land but lacked the financial means to build a decent house.

He said that providing the family with a secure home will help to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by giving her children an asset and a more stable environment in which to grow and succeed.

“It not only improves your life and your welfare today but it puts you on a better trajectory for the future,” the Prime Minister said.

Established in 2018 under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the NSHP provides safe, sustainable and quality homes to vulnerable and low-income families.

The programme has a target of providing 6,000 housing solutions islandwide.

More than 350 units have been delivered to beneficiaries to date, with dwellings being handed over almost weekly, and additional houses under construction.

Dr. Holness said that efforts are underway to scale up construction.