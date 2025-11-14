New Health and Wash Strategy Rolled Out With UNICEF Support

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has developed a comprehensive Health, Nutrition, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Plan.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 11).

“The plan involves several key interventions, supporting the provision of primary and secondary care services for pregnant and lactating women and infants, including provision of medical supplies and immunisation support,” he stated.

It also includes components focused on the prevention of mosquito-borne illnesses, mental health and psychosocial support interventions, as well as risk communication and community engagement strategies.

Meanwhile, the Ministry – working in collaboration with international and local partners, including the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), UNICEF, the Red Cross, and a consortium of disaster agencies – has commenced a strategic water safety intervention to mitigate risks associated with the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“The intervention includes supplemental potable water supply to benefit NWC (National Water Commission) distribution network in Lucea and its environs, and water treatment systems being placed to support impacted hospitals. We also need to do more in terms of the health centres, not just for the health centres, but in conjunction with our colleagues and other partner agencies, the communities where residents reside and have unreliable access to water,” Dr. Tufton said.

The intervention also incorporates the distribution of water treatment tablets in communities and hygiene kits provided to communities across Jamaica.

Additionally, a water-safety assessment is under way for primary healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Melissa, with five assessed, to date, using the Smart Healthcare Facility model.