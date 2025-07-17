New Hanover Custos Charged to Mobilise JPs in Transforming Communities

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has charged Custos Rotulorum of Hanover, the Hon. Lennox Anderson-Jackson, to mobilise the Justices of the Peace (JP) within the parish to play a more active and transformative role in their communities.

These roles, he said, include mentoring young people, facilitation of dispute resolution, and support for restorative justice initiatives.

Dr. Holness noted that as the chief magistrate and leader of the core of approximately 250 JPs in Hanover, Custos Anderson-Jackson’s leadership will be critical “in galvanising the JPs to become more present in their communities”.

“You will be called upon to help ensure that the social infrastructure is in step with the physical infrastructure,” he said.

Dr. Holness was addressing the installation ceremony held at Rusea’s High School in Lucea on Thursday (July 17), where Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, presented Custos Anderson-Jackson with the Grand Commission and the Magistrates’ Roll.

The Prime Minister hailed Custos Anderson-Jackson as a guardian of public order and advocate of community development.

“Custos Anderson-Jackson, this is indeed a proud moment for you and your family but it is also a moment of high expectations for the people of Hanover as you assume this role at a time of great possibilities for the parish,” he said.

“Your record of service, community engagement and professional integrity have prepared you for this noble office. You’ve inherited legacy that is both ceremonial and deeply civic. The office carries immense weight, influence and responsibility,” Dr. Holness noted.

He called on the people of the parish to follow the example and leadership of the Custos by stepping up to serve their communities as JPs, volunteers, caregivers, coaches and mentors.

“When citizens take ownership of their communities, those communities become unbreakable,” Dr. Holness said.

The Governor-General, in his address, commended the new Custos, who is a son of Hanover, noting his lifelong dedication to the parish.

“I call on all JPs in Hanover to support your new Custos. Work together to ensure Hanover continues to set the standard for justice, community engagement and good governance,” he urged.

The Governor-General paid tribute to the late Dr. David Stair, who served as Custos Rotulorum for Hanover from 2008 until his passing in February 2025.

“Mr. Stair’s efforts to organise and strengthen the role of JPs has left an endearing legacy. We are deeply grateful for his tireless contributions,” he said.

The newly installed Custos said he is grateful for the trust placed in him by the Governor-General, the Prime Minister, and the people of Hanover.

He said the moment belonged not only to him but to God, his family, friends, parish and every young person who dares to dream.

Custos Anderson-Jackson vowed to lead with fairness, to be present in the communities, to listen to concerns and advocate for what is right for the citizens of Hanover.

“My office will be one of fairness and action,” he pledged.

Custos Anderson-Jackson is tasked with leading the JPs in the parish, selecting and swearing in new JPs, and with playing a vital role in advancing national initiatives such as the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence, which includes the ‘I Believe Initiative’ and the Governor General’s Achievement Awards.