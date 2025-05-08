New Futsal Court Opens in Nannyville

A new futsal court was officially opened in the community of Nannyville in St. Andrew South Eastern, on May 7.

It was established under the Tourism Product Development Company Limited’s (TPDCo) ‘Spruce Up Pon Di Corner’ Programme, in collaboration with Member of Parliament, Julian Robinson; the Ministry of Tourism; the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), and key community stakeholders.

Featuring a professionally installed turf field and upgraded infrastructure, the facility was designed to uplift the youth, foster community pride, and enhance the social and aesthetic landscape of Nannyville.

Solar powered lights are to be installed at a future date.

In his address, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the futsal court is a welcome addition to Jamaica’s sports infrastructure.

“Thanks to the Spruce up Pon Di Corner Programme, a community upliftment initiative from the Ministry of Tourism and implemented by TPDCo, we are bringing new life into communities all across Jamaica. Some 363 projects have been carried out under the programme in the last eight years, the Minister said.

“Tourism is for everyone and the benefits from tourism can accrue to everyone at every level in our community. Our commitment continues throughout communities across Jamaica,” he added.

The Minister said the court is expected to promote sports development, healthy lifestyles and foster community unity.

For his part, Executive Director of the TPDCo, Wade Mars, said the company’s support of the initiative is part of a collective effort by the Government and affiliated agencies to support sports development in Jamaica.

“Tourism is for everyone, and we believe that if we are going to encourage visitors from across the globe to come to various facilities across the island, we should also be willing to put in world-class facilities for the people of the island. Tourism caters to our domestic and international tourists but, more importantly, it is the impact that the industry has on all of us. We at TPDCo are proud to manage and oversee the execution of this project, ensuring it met the highest standards. It is a space that reflects the value and potential we see in communities like Nannyville,” he said.

It is expected that the state-of-the-art facility will assist in unearthing and nurturing talent of young residents in Nannyville and the surrounding communities.