New Electric Pump at Beacon Filling Station to Improve Water Supply to Farmers

MONTEGO BAY, Aug. 17 (JIS):

Farmers in southwest St. Elizabeth are set to benefit from greater efficiency in water supply with the commissioning of a new electric pump at the Beacon Water Filling Station in the parish on Friday (Aug. 15).

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, said the pump represents the Government’s commitment to modernising the National Irrigation Commission’s (NIC) facilities to better serve the farming community.

“This loading bay was operated by a gas-operated pump. It has served us well but definitely not as efficiently as we want it to be,” the Minister said.

He noted that truck operators will now see a significant reduction in the amount of time it takes to fill their units.

“It used to take one of our big trucks about 20 minutes to be loaded by the gas pump. Now that process will take six minutes. We will be able to literally double the number of trucks we are able to serve in a day and the amount of water we are able to provide in a day,” he said.

“This Government is serious about providing water to the farmers, about increasing our efficiency. As you see, a control centre has been put in place right here at Beacon and I can say to our farmers and our truck operators, you are going to have life much easier,” he assured.

In his remarks, the NIC’s Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Rohan Stewart, explained that the new variable frequency drive (VFD) system enables greater operational efficiency.

VFDs are designed to adjust motor speed to match actual load requirements, significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Mr. Stewart noted that the installation of the new electric pump forms part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to enhance water delivery to support farmers across the island.