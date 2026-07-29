New Court Records Office and Six Mediation Centres Officially Opened

The Judiciary has officially opened a new Records Office at the Corporate Area Criminal Court and launched six Mediation Centres in parish courts across the country, as part of the ongoing modernisation programme.

They were officially handed over in a ceremony on Tuesday (July 28) at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court (Criminal Division) in Kingston, with the aim of enhancing court operations and expanding access to alternative dispute resolution services.

Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, in delivering the keynote address, highlighted the significance of the mediation centres, noting that the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has been a proponent of the use of alternative resolution.

“Today is a recognition, with the opening of the Mediation Centre, that that role and function of mediation that has been promoted by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is a critical part of dispute resolution mechanisms offered by the courts,” Justice Sykes said.

He noted that the use of methods outside of trials, particularly in relation to familial disputes, neighbours or co-workers could be more appropriate in resolving disputes.

“The trial method has been found oftentimes to exacerbate tensions even after the matter has been disposed of. And so, we are talking about bringing about a new culture by resolving matters even before they get to court,” the Chief Justice said.

He argued that impeccable record keeping is required in these cases, as in other aspects of court proceedings, as it can significantly impact the lives of those who utilise the justice system.

“The reception, storage and retrieval of court records are important. They not only enable the mediation to take place but when they are properly stored, they can enable persons who have need for records down the road,” Justice Sykes emphasised.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Director of the Court Administration Division (CAD), Tricia Cameron-Anglin, noted that the addition of these infrastructures will improve the efficiency of the court system, highlighting that the issue of misplaced or difficult-to-locate files has been a long-standing challenge for the organisation.

“This records management centre being handed over today directly addresses that challenge. The facility introduces a more structured and accountable approach to records and information management,” Mrs. Cameron-Anglin stated.

She disclosed that the court’s file tracking system has been upgraded to require formal sign-ins and sign-outs.

This improvement ensures clear accountability regarding a file’s current location and its expected return date, Mrs. Cameron-Anglin said.

The CEO further noted that these improvements will move the CAD closer to digitising court records and attaining ISO 9001 certification.

As for the mediation centres, Mrs. Cameron-Anglin noted that they represent the CAD’s commitment to increasing access to justice, by improving customer experience and supporting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The centres will be placed in the Supreme Court and parish courts in Hanover, Portland, St. James, St. Catherine and Kingston and St. Andrew (Criminal Division).