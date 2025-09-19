New Cohort of Ministers of State and a Parliamentary Secretary to Be Appointed

Following the appointment of Cabinet Ministers, Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, has announced the appointment of a new cohort of Ministers of State and a Parliamentary Secretary.

The following Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate are to be appointed as Ministers of State:

1.Kerensia Morrison – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

2.Krystal Lee – Health and Wellness

3.Delroy Williams – Local Government and Community Development

4.Rhoda Moy Crawford – Education, Skills, Youth and Information

5.Donovan Williams – Labour and Social Security

6.Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn – National Security and Peace

7.Delano Seiveright – Industry, Investment and Commerce

8.Alando Terrelonge – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

9.Zavia Mayne – Finance and the Public Service

10.Frank Witter – Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining

11.Tova Hamilton – Tourism

12.Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert – Justice and Constitutional Affairs

13.Senator Abka Fitz-Henley – Office of the Prime Minister

Furthermore, Senator Marlon Morgan is to be appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

The above appointees will be sworn in by His Excellency, the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, today, September 19, 2025, at 1 pm.

With these new appointments, the Andrew Holness Administration reiterates its commitment to fulfilling its historic 2025 mandate to transform Jamaica into a peaceful, productive and prosperous nation.