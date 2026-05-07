New Board Chairs Appointed for Education Ministry Entities

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has announced the appointment of Chairs to several Boards under the Ministry’s portfolio.

She made the announcement during Wednesday’s (May 6) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The appointees are Attorney at law, Camile Facey, who will chair the Advisory Board of the HEART/NSTA Trust; policy expert, Dr. Diana Thorburn, Chair of the Child Care and Protection Advisory Council as well as the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Advisory Board; marketer, Stewart Jacobs, Chair of the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC); and entrepreneur, Nicole McLaren Campbell, Chair of the Jamaica Library Service (JLS).

President of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Professor Andrew Spencer, will chair the National Education Trust (NET).

Attorney, Rodain Richardson, has been appointed Chair of the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica, while Attorney, Donahue Martin, has been named presumptive Chair of the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ).

Attorney, Andrea White Walters, has been appointed Chair of the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ), with attorney, Malike Kellier, serving as Vice Chair.

The Adoption Board will be Chaired by Attorney, Lynda Mair, while human resources professional, Colin Barnett, will lead the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) Jamaica.

Entrepreneur, Brian Bennett Easy, has been named Chair of the Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC), and entrepreneur, Wayne Chen, is the presumptive Chair of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA).

Minister Morris Dixon expressed gratitude to the individuals for offering their service and dedicating their time to the children of Jamaica.

“They have made the time, because they understand that if we get education right and the agencies of the Ministry are important, we have to have them performing very well,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that, to date, 15 young people have been appointed to serve on Boards within the Ministry.

“We are very happy that all of them have agreed to do this service to our country, and we’re looking out to having many more of them start to play their part in the advancement of our Boards. There are a number of young people stepping up to the plate, wanting to assist us in governing our system and we have said, ‘yes… come’. They have to learn, they have to start learning from now,” she said.