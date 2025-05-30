New Ambulances for JFB and Infirmaries

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and several of the island’s infirmaries are to receive new ambulances, as the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development works to improve the country’s emergency response services.

The JFB will receive five ambulances, while three ambulances will be procured for three infirmaries across the island.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure in his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 28.

He said the Sandals Group has indicated in writing that it is donating two ambulances to the JFB at a value of more than $12 million, to be located in the parishes of St. James and St. Ann, to aid the service.

“The Ministry of Local Government will be making the necessary arrangements to provide three additional ambulances to improve the service of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, so that the emergency services across the country can be expanded to respond when there is a need,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie highlighted that two new ambulances were recently handed over to the St. Elizabeth and Portland Municipal Corporations, for two infirmaries.

“An additional three will be provided to the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home, the St. Thomas Infirmary and the St. Ann Infirmary. This will come at a cost of over $63 million,” he disclosed.

Mr. McKenzie said the ambulances will address challenges faced by infirmaries in accessing emergency care for patients.

“One of the challenges that our homes – the infirmaries, and our Golden Age homes – experience is that if in the middle of the night or in the day something happens to one of the residents, they have to either call a taxi, or the matron or somebody has to put them in a car and rush them to the hospital,” he noted.

The provision of ambulances to the infirmaries should eliminate this issue.

The Minister said the ambulances are being procured through a partnership with the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund.