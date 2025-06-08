New Administrative Building for St. Ann Health Department Opens

A new administrative building for the St. Ann Health Department, constructed at a cost of $383 million was officially opened on Friday (June 6), by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

The 10,160 square foot facility was funded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Health Fund (NHF), which contributed $100 million to the initiative.

The building features air conditioning systems, a standby generator for uninterrupted operations, and modern workspace amenities designed to house administrative staff and healthcare specialists.

Minister Tufton also officially opened the 6,277 square foot Regional Health Facilities Maintenance Unit, on the grounds of the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

The undertaking cost $98 million and was fully funded by the Northeast Regional Health Authority (NERHA). The facility provides centralized maintenance and repair services for biomedical equipment throughout the region.

The unit services essential medical equipment including blood pressure machines, electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, and X-ray equipment.

“I want all of us here not to discount the value of building out administrative wings and maintenance departments. The people who provide the service, must be in an environment that is conducive to better productivity,” Dr. Tufton stated.

“You can’t have nice health centres only catering to patients and the support team feeling as if they’re being left behind,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said the Government intends to continue expanding health infrastructure in the ‘garden’ parish, noting that plans are in place to break ground soon for a new health centre in Ocho Rios, with similar developments expected in Runaway Bay.

These moves, he stated, are aligned with the strategic need to support the growing population and ensure universal access to quality healthcare.

“Also, it’s actually a good time to be a resident of St. Ann because all of the development that’s happening, will make life better for you as citizens, and it will create more opportunities, jobs and otherwise,” Dr. Tufton explained.

For her part, Board Chairman of NERHA, Laura Heron, called the occasion an achievement through vision and commitment to a healthier and more resilient community.

Ms. Heron explained that the new administrative block will act as the central hub for planning, communication, and coordination across health services in the region. This, she said, will enhance decision-making and foster collaboration.

“For the regional health facilities maintenance unit, this unit will ensure that our facilities and fleet are always up to the highest standards of safety and functionality. By proactively managing repairs, conducting regular assessments and addressing maintenance needs, we minimize risks that would compromise patient care and damage our investment,” Ms. Heron stated.

In the meantime, Institutional Benefits Manager at the National Health Fund, Collie Smith, praised the collaborative effort between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Northeast Regional Health Authority.

He indicated that the NHF’s $100 million allocation towards the construction of the administrative building and provision of equipment, was part of a broader $3.1 billion approved for 66 projects across the Ministry and regional health authorities.

Mr. Smith added that the support demonstrates the entity’s enduring commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s public health system.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, in his remarks, pointed out the importance of sound economic policies in enabling development.

He also informed of ongoing infrastructure works to include upgrades to water systems, data access, and transportation that will collectively contribute to enhanced quality of life for residents.