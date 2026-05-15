NET Continues Islandwide Post-Hurricane School Rehabilitation Programme

The National Education Trust (NET) is continuing its islandwide rehabilitation programme to restore schools affected by Hurricane Melissa, underscoring the Government’s commitment to rebuilding safe, resilient, and supportive learning environments for Jamaica’s children.

Anchovy Primary School in St. James and Ferncourt High School in Claremont, St. Ann, are among the institutions undergoing urgent infrastructural repairs after sustaining significant damage to classrooms, roofing systems, and other vital learning spaces. Restoration efforts are actively under way at both schools.

At Anchovy Primary, Principal, Cheryl Grant-Mitchell expressed heartfelt gratitude for the timely intervention.

She noted that flooding in her office has ceased since the reroofing works began and highlighted that the grade-six block is being fully reroofed, grade three is partially completed, and additional areas are currently being addressed.

“We wish to sincerely thank the National Education Trust and the Ministry of Education [Skills, Youth and Information] for this intervention. It is truly appreciated and means a great deal to our students, teachers, and wider school community. The workmen are on site, and the work is progressing steadily,” Mrs. Grant-Mitchell said.

Principal of Ferncourt High, Sheldon Thomas, welcomed the progress being made and commended the Ministry and NET for prioritising the institution under the recovery initiative.

“Reconstruction efforts are progressing well, and both students and staff who were affected by the storm are encouraged by the fact that work has commenced. I look forward to continued collaboration to ensure that our students continue to receive quality education in a safe and supportive environment,” he stated.

Executive Director of NET, Latoya Harris-Ghartey, reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to supporting schools impacted by the hurricane.

“Hurricane Melissa disrupted lives, damaged schools, and created uncertainty for many of our students and educators. However, through resilience, partnership, and collective action, we are rebuilding not only roofs and classrooms but also hope, stability, and opportunity. Every school restored represents a renewed investment in the children of Jamaica and a reminder that their future remains a national priority,” she said.

As recovery efforts continue across Jamaica, NET remains steadfast in its mission to build resilience within the education sector.

The agency is encouraging all stakeholders, partners, and supporters to remain engaged in the rebuilding process, as together schools are being restored, communities empowered, and a brighter future built for Jamaica’s children.

NET is a registered charitable organisation and an agency of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information.

The entity fosters strong relationships with donors and investors to mobilise essential educational resources, address the evolving needs of the sector, and support the development and improvement of school infrastructure at all levels across Jamaica.