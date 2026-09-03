NET Advances School Rebuilding

The National Education Trust (NET), under the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, continues to advance rebuilding activities at schools impacted by Hurricane Melissa, as the country prepares for the new academic year.

At Strawberry Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland, where work is under way to address extensive damage, including the loss of roofing and windows, Principal, Travert Clarke, commended the swift mobilisation of support.

“NET has partnered with us to help with the rebuilding and recovery process and I want to commend both NET and the Ministry of Education for their support. I was particularly impressed by how quickly they came in and began the recovery process following Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

Mr. Clarke welcomed NET’s commitment to replace the school’s chicken coop, which supports the canteen programme.

“NET has indicated that the coop will also be replaced, which is truly commendable, particularly as this was not part of the initial rebuilding plans. We are extremely grateful for that additional support,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Catherine Hall Primary and Infant School in St. James, Principal, Kay-Esther Malcolm, expressed gratitude for the completed roofing works.

“Many of our buildings were compromised, particularly our roofs, so we are extremely grateful that we can now say that all our roofs are brand new. The roofs are beautiful, and we no longer have to worry about leaks and the challenges we previously experienced. We are very pleased with the work that has been done and sincerely grateful to NET for what it has done for our school,” she said.

Executive Director of NET, Latoya Harris-Ghartey, reiterated the importance of addressing both immediate infrastructural needs and facilities that contribute to student well-being.

“Every school has its own story of how Hurricane Melissa affected its students, educators and wider community. Our responsibility is to listen to those needs and work with our partners to help these institutions recover. Whether it is replacing a damaged roof, restoring windows or supporting a facility that contributes to a school’s canteen programme, each intervention brings that school one step closer to normalcy and gives our children a safer and more comfortable environment in which to learn,” she said.

She further noted that the rebuilding programme is an opportunity to strengthen Jamaica’s education infrastructure for the future.

“Our focus is not simply on replacing what was lost. As we rebuild, we must continue to look at how we can create stronger and more resilient learning environments that are better positioned to withstand future challenges. This is what building back stronger means for NET – ensuring that the work we undertake today provides lasting value for our students, teachers and school communities,” Mrs. Harris-Ghartey said.

NET continues to utilise its social media platforms to document interventions, amplify the voices of school communities, and highlight progress being made.

Donors, partners, members of the Jamaican Diaspora, parents and other stakeholders are encouraged to follow NET online to remain updated on rebuilding activities and opportunities to support Jamaica’s education sector.