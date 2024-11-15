NEPA Warns Against the Use of Sunscreens Containing Oxybenzone

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is raising awareness about the potential health and environmental risks associated with sunscreens containing oxybenzone (Benzophenone-3), a common ingredient in many sun protection products.

“While sunscreens are vital in reducing the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, such as Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) damage, skin cancer and premature ageing, studies have revealed that certain chemical ingredients, particularly oxybenzone, can pose significant health and environmental concerns,” explained Environmental Officer at NEPA, Tamarah Myles, during a recent JIS News interview.

Detailing the importance of recognising the dual nature of sunscreen use, she acknowledged that, “while these products are intended to protect against the adverse effects of sun exposure, oxybenzone-based sunscreens have been linked to various health issues.”

These issues include long-term accumulation in the body, vitamin D deficiency, cancer risks and reproductive complications.

Regarding environmental impacts, Mrs. Myles noted that oxybenzone also poses serious threats to marine ecosystems.

“When sunscreen washes off into the ocean, it can contribute to coral bleaching, inhibit the growth of essential microorganisms and disrupt the development of marine species like fish, mussels and sea urchins,” she said.

Long-term exposure to oxybenzone can also weaken coral resilience, undermining their role in protecting coastlines from storm surges and supporting fish populations critical to local fisherfolk.

Mrs. Myles pointed out that zinc oxide-based sunscreens offer a safer alternative, as they do not penetrate the outer layers of healthy skin, significantly reducing the risk of absorption into the body.

To help mitigate the harmful effects of chemical-based sunscreens, she said there is growing global awareness of these dangers.

Such efforts have led Hawaii to become the first country to ban the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, effective January 1, 2021.

Similarly, the Pacific Island nation of Palau has prohibited “reef-toxic” sunscreens under the Responsible Tourism Education Act of 2018, Mrs. Myles further informed.

NEPA is therefore urging the public to adopt safer sunscreen practices and make informed decisions that prioritise both human health and environmental sustainability.