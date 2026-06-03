NEPA Stages Several Activities to Observe National Environmental Awareness Week

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has outlined a series of activities for National Environmental Awareness Week (NEAW), being observed from June 1 to 8, under the theme ‘Recover Stronger, Recover Greener: Integrating Ecosystem Solutions in Post-Disaster Planning’.

This year’s observance also coincides with NEPA’s 25th anniversary as an executive agency, having been established on April 1, 2001.

Manager for Public Education and Corporate Communication at NEPA, Angela Hamilton, told JIS News that the theme was selected in recognition of what Jamaica experienced last year with the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“We had extensive damage, especially in the western part of the island. And so, we want to zero in on the recovery process as we observe the Week,” she said.

The first event will be held on Friday, June 5, when NEPA will stage a distinguished lecture at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel with Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Multicountry Office in Jamaica, Dr. Kishan Khoday.

The high-level, invite-only forum will serve as a platform for policymakers, environmental planners, academics, development partners, community leaders, and the private sector to share knowledge and discuss recovery planning and national development strategies.

Ahead of the lecture, NEPA will launch one of its 25th anniversary activities, the ‘junior CEO for the day’ programme.

“The programme will see us selecting a student to serve as junior CEO for the day. [It’s] aimed at deepening awareness of the importance of sustainable development among the youth and to inspire the next generation of Jamaicans towards responsible environmental stewardship,” Ms. Hamilton said.

The selection will be made through a video storytelling competition in which students will produce a three-minute video highlighting their views on sustainable development, with school-level selections advancing to a national competition.

On Saturday, June 6, NEPA will hold a church service at the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Andrew.

“We’ll be seeking to give thanks to God for 25 years and we’ll be celebrating the work that we have done over the last quarter century to preserve and protect our environment,” Ms. Hamilton noted.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will join the service and deliver remarks.

On June 8, in keeping with the theme of restoration, NEPA will seek to rehabilitate the Winns Morass area in Trelawny as part of ‘World Oceans Day’.

“It is an important ecological site, but it suffered severe damage during the hurricane, and because of its importance, it’s [crucial] that we restore them,” Ms. Hamilton said.

“Mangroves are natural defences against flooding, and it’s in an area that contributes to mitigating the loss of bioluminescent phytoplankton in the Oyster Bay area,” she added.

NEPA will be having activities that extend beyond the end of NEAW, with a newspaper supplement in the Jamaica Observer to commemorate its 25th anniversary, to be published on June 10.

On Sunday, June 14, NEPA will host the second staging of its National Environmental Awareness Week 3k run/walk at the Hope Botanical Gardens in St. Andrew.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Holland Bay Crocodile Sanctuary in St. Thomas.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why we need crocodiles, but they’re very important to the balance of nature. The crocodile consumes dead and decaying marine flesh in our waters so that it’s kept clean and the fisherfolk can benefit from having a clean and clear waterway to be able to get a healthy catch of fish,” Ms. Hamilton informed.

“Come and enjoy nature, enjoy the Hope Botanical Gardens and get your exercise in… and know that you are contributing to the ecological balance of our environment by participating in this event,” she encouraged.

For more information on how to register for activities, persons can reach out to NEPA by calling 876-872-7954 or sending an email to pubed@nepa.gov.jm.