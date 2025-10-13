NEPA Revises National Guideline for Testing Underground Petroleum Storage Tanks and Pipelines

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), through its Pollution Prevention Branch, has revised the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) Guideline for Determining the Frequency of Structural Integrity Tests for Underground Storage Tanks, originally issued in 2011.

The updated document, now titled ‘NRCA Guidelines for Structural Integrity Inspections of Petroleum Storage Systems Tanks and Pipelines’, provides expanded regulatory direction for maintaining the safety and reliability of petroleum storage infrastructure across Jamaica.

It also reflects NEPA’s ongoing commitment to advancing environmental standards and ensuring that petroleum storage facilities operate safely and sustainably.

The revised guideline responds to evolving technologies, industry practices, and regulatory requirements, offering clearer guidance to operators and engineers on assessing and maintaining the structural integrity of tanks and pipelines.

According to NEPA’s Pollution Prevention Branch Coordinator, Shannon Douse, regular assessment of petroleum storage systems is essential to preventing leaks, spills, and catastrophic failures of tanks and pipelines.

“These systems, if compromised, can lead to soil and groundwater contamination, air pollution, and pose significant fire and explosion hazards. As such, testing ensures that the infrastructure remains sound and compliant with environmental and safety standards, thereby protecting public health and the environment,” she told JIS News.

Sharing details on the testing procedure, Ms. Douse explained that “under NEPA’s regulatory framework, structural integrity testing must be carried out before a new petroleum storage system is commissioned, after any modification or repair, and as otherwise prescribed by the Agency”.

She added that it is the responsibility of facility owners and operators to ensure that testing is conducted by qualified professionals, trained in non-destructive testing or structural assessment methods.

While various testing methods may be employed, Ms. Douse said NEPA will only accept methodologies capable of detecting leaks at a rate of 0.38 litres per hour, with a detection probability of at least 95 per cent.

This, she added, ensures that “any breach or weakness in the storage system is identified before it leads to significant environmental contamination”.

Ms. Douse identified leak detection as a critical tool in determining breaches within petroleum storage systems.

She noted that “operators can identify leaks using various methods, including groundwater or vapour monitoring wells, tank pit observation wells, or visual inspections for signs of staining, odour, or fuel pooling around tanks and pipelines”.

While the guideline sets out strict requirements for testing, there are specific cases where structural integrity inspections may not be required.

“These include small storage tanks with a capacity below 4,000 litres, tanks used to store non-hazardous materials, and systems intended for short-term use where testing would not be practical. All exemptions are, however, subject to NEPA’s review and approval,” Ms. Douse stated.

She underscored that the revision of the guideline further aligns with the objectives of World Standards Day 2025, which will be observed on October 14 under the theme ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’.

Ms. Douse emphasised that by strengthening technical standards for petroleum storage systems, NEPA is reinforcing its commitment to environmental protection while promoting responsible industrial practices across the sector.

“World Standards Day reminds us that maintaining high standards is not only about compliance; it is about protecting lives, natural resources, and the quality of our environment for future generations,” she added.

The revised guideline is available via NEPA’s official website, https://www.nepa.gov.jm, and will serve as a critical resource for operators, engineers, and regulators.

It supports the collective effort to ensure that Jamaica’s petroleum storage systems meet the highest standards of safety, environmental integrity, and regulatory compliance.