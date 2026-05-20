NEPA Observing International Day for Biodiversity on May 22

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will join the global observance of International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) on May 22, under the theme ‘Acting Locally for Global Impact’.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Environmental Management and Sustainability, Anthony McKenzie, told JIS News that the day provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of biodiversity and the vital role species play in sustaining life and driving economic growth.

“It’s a day where, internationally, we recognise the importance of our flora and fauna… the biodiversity of the countries of the world. We recognise its importance and the role these species, both plants and animals, play in ensuring our sustainability and life in general,” he said.

Jamaica ranks fifth among the world’s islands for endemic plant diversity, with approximately 28 per cent of its more than 3,000 vascular plant species found nowhere else.

Mr. McKenzie further noted that approximately 15 per cent of Jamaica’s native animal species are found only on the island.

“Because of our island nature, we have this high level of endemism. But not only that, our topography, soil type, and rainfall pattern support this high level of endemism,” he explained.

Highlighting the economic and cultural importance of biodiversity, Mr. McKenzie noted that tourism contributes 9.5 per cent to Jamaica’s gross domestic product (GDP), while agriculture accounts for more than eight per cent.

“Our unique biodiversity is critical in maintaining our economy and livelihoods and also our environmental sustainability,” he pointed out.

Mr. McKenzie added that this year’s theme encourages Jamaica to take action at the community and national levels.

“It’s about protecting our forests, reducing pollution, safeguarding our reefs, supporting sustainable farming and fishing, planting native species, and promoting environmental education,” he said.

Jamaica’s conservation efforts also support international objectives, including the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Mr. McKenzie outlined several pressing threats to Jamaica’s biodiversity, including deforestation, climate change, pollution, invasive species, and unplanned development.

“We are having more severe hurricanes, rising temperatures, droughts, flooding, sea level rise, coral reef degradation, and pollution of our waterways. These are major challenges we must tackle,” he said.

NEPA is collaborating with communities, schools, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), universities, and international partners to advance biodiversity conservation.

“Partnerships for us are critical in sharing the responsibility and having effect locally and [on the ground] in communities,” Mr. McKenzie explained.

He cited collaborations with the Jamaica Conservation Development Trust, the Montego Bay Marine Park Trust, and the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation, among others.

Mr. McKenzie is encouraging individuals to play their part in safeguarding Jamaica’s biological diversity by taking practical steps both at home and within their communities.

“We can avoid unnecessarily cutting trees and instead plant native species. We can protect our rivers and gullies by not dumping and polluting, reduce the use of single-use plastics, participate in beach cleanups, avoid harming or trading in endemic wildlife,” he said.

“Acting locally means recognising that small daily decisions collectively determine the health of the island’s ecosystems. By protecting our biodiversity, Jamaica also secures our food supply, enhances tourism, supports public health, and builds our natural climate resilience against natural disasters,” Mr. McKenzie added.