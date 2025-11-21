NEPA Leverages Advanced GIS Technology to Assess Damage Caused by Hurricane

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is leveraging advanced Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology to assess the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Melissa and to strengthen Jamaica’s preparedness for future weather events.

During a recent JIS ‘Studio 58A’ live discussion, representatives from NEPA outlined the Agency’s ongoing assessment efforts and the critical role of technology in national recovery.

Senior Planning Technician at NEPA, Kemar Rose, shared that experiencing Hurricane Melissa first-hand underscored the importance of rapid and accurate mapping in disaster response.

He noted that “GIS technology allows NEPA to collect and analyse data efficiently, comparing conditions from 10 years ago to today and projecting likely scenarios for the next decade”.

“This capability enables planners to model ‘what if’ situations and balance the varying effects seen across parishes, such as the differing wind and water impacts that were observed,” he added.

Mr. Rose stressed that “planning is not only for the present but for future generations, given Jamaica’s limited land space,” and encouraged individuals to consider long and short-term environmental impacts when rebuilding, including replacing vegetation that may have been removed during repairs.

Meanwhile, NEPA’s Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer with responsibility for the Spatial Planning and Management Division, Gregory Bennett, said one of the first lessons reinforced by the passage of Hurricane Melissa is that climate change remains an undeniable reality.

He noted that Jamaica, like many countries, “continues to experience more frequent and intense weather systems, and Category Five hurricanes may soon become a common occurrence”.

“As such, preparedness and resilience must remain central to national planning,” Mr. Bennett said.

Within the first three days of the hurricane’s passage, NEPA activated its emergency response procedures and deployed technical teams islandwide to gather essential data.

“These assessments focused on damage to ecosystems, the impact on infrastructure, and the effects on daily livelihoods. In addition, contributing issues, such as groundwater movement in vulnerable areas like Content, Mandeville, were examined,” Mr. Bennett pointed out.

He also explained that the ongoing data collection will help determine how ecosystems have changed and guide decisions on building practices, particularly in environmentally sensitive zones and areas already mapped as vulnerable.

Mr. Bennett said that NEPA’s work is grounded in extensive GIS systems developed over several years, supported by five key components: people, data, processing, hardware and software.

“Among the tools used are drones and other field technologies that allow teams to access hard-to-reach areas quickly and efficiently. This technology strengthens land-use planning and management and ensures that assessments feed directly into policy development,” he told JIS News.

Speaking on the broader issue of rebuilding, Mr. Bennett pointed to the Development Orders and Plans, available on NEPA’s website, which serve as essential guides for reconstruction efforts.

These documents outline standards, policies, and maps that indicate where infrastructure can be safely located and specify building height and density.

He urged Jamaicans to rebuild stronger and smarter by avoiding high-risk locations, such as riverbeds and landslide-prone areas, and adhering to guidelines from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and the Municipal Corporations.

“Persons must build only in areas zoned for such purposes and avoid non-build areas. Also, the use of roofing straps and hiring qualified contractors are important in ensuring that buildings can better withstand severe weather systems,” Mr. Bennett said.