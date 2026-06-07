NEPA Launches ‘Junior CEO for the Day’ Sustainable Development Initiative

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has launched its Junior CEO for the Day Programme, designed to inspire the next generation of Jamaicans to become proactive environmental stewards.

The initiative was launched on Friday (June 5), during NEPA’s 25th Anniversary Distinguished Lecture at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, held under the theme: ‘Recover Stronger, Recover Greener: Integrating Ecosystem Solutions in Post-Disaster Planning’.

The programme is expected to raise youth awareness of sustainable development, empowering them to share ideas while strengthening their leadership skills.

“The reality is that, as we move along, we’re seeing a young generation coming up… [so] we have to mentor those who are coming after us. If we have a young CEO every year coming right up, the possibility is that… we’ll always have a cadre of young minds who are ready to replace every single one of us in a sustainable development business,” NEPA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Leonard Francis, said.

Mr. Francis, who conceptualised the initiative, emphasised that the initiative represents an important investment in Jamaica’s youth.

The programme will take the form of an annual video storytelling competition, alternating each year between high schools and primary schools. The inaugural competition will begin with high school students.

Each participating institution is invited to host an internal competition, where students can showcase their digital skills by producing a three-minute video presenting their ideas on sustainable development.

The winning entry from each school will advance to NEPA’s national video competition, where the overall winner will be named Junior CEO for the Day.

National winners will also receive cash prizes: $75,000 for first place, $50,000 for second, and $25,000 for third.

As Junior CEO, the winner will shadow NEPA’s top executives, gaining firsthand insight into environmental sustainability while advocating among their peers the importance of sustainable development.

Beyond the competition, Mr. Francis noted that the Junior CEO for the Day will also participate in a mentorship programme at the Agency.

“We want them to continue to be part of a programme of mentorship, because NEPA is strong on mentorship and success on planning,” he said.

Deputy Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Winnie Berry, endorsed the programme, noting that it aligns directly with key aspects of the National Standards Curriculum.

“A programme of this nature can only serve to reinforce what we’re trying to teach this generation to carry to the next. We talk about sustainability…sustainable education. So this [initiative] is so appropriate,” she said.

The programme’s launch coincided with World Environment Day on June 5, which was observed as part of National Environmental Awareness Week from June 1–8.

Additional details about the Junior CEO for the Day initiative are available on NEPA’s official website.